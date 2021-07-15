Police kill man carrying fake gun on Hollywood Boulevard

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at a hospital. No officers were hurt.

The fake gun was found at the scene, police said. Detectives are interviewing witnesses to the shooting, as well as people may have been assaulted by the man.

The incident takes place just eight days after the state attorney general announced new protocols that will send a team of investigators from the California Department of Justice to probe when a police officer fatally shoots an unarmed civilian.

The move comes after state lawmakers passed legislation giving the attorney general new responsibilities in the wake of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis.

The attorney general's office did not immediately say if Thursday's incident would be considered under the criteria because the man was carrying a fake gun.