Police investigating allegation that fan struck Kyler Murray

Hadfield said a suspect was not immediately identified and an investigation was ongoing.

Cardinals spokesman Mark Dalton referred any questions about the incident to Las Vegas police.

Murray had an outstanding game, leading the Cardinals (1-1) to two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions in the final 8:13 of regulation to force overtime.

The victory was Arizona’s first since Murray agreed to a $230.5 million, five-year contract extension. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2018.

