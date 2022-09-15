Police in Haiti blame gang for killing 3 officers

The agency said Wednesday that a gang called “Ti Makak,” which means Little Macaques, killed the officers on Tuesday in Laboule, a largely gated community located just south of Port-au-Prince.

It is also the site of recent turf wars between gangs that have led to other killings in the area, including two journalists who were fatally shot and set on fire in January and a former senator who worked for the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor and his nephew who were killed in August in the same fashion.