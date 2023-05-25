Police in El Salvador arrest soccer club officials after deadly stampede

The game was still in the first period when players on the field began looking toward the stands. Unconscious fans were being carried out of an entrance tunnel and onto the field where others tried frantically to revive them.

Earlier this week, the Salvadoran Soccer Federation’s Disciplinary Committee decided that Alianza would play without fans for one year and pay a $30,000 fine.

On Wednesday, the federation and the professional first division announced that the season was over. “Our priority will be to ensure that security measures are reinforced as soccer events,” they said in a statement.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP