Police identify 14-year-old killed in shooting of 5 players

Police said they were still searching for at least two suspects in the shooting just outside Roxborough High School shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that killed Nicholas Elizalde of Havertown, a suburb just west of the city. Three of the wounded players were taken to hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Philadelphia officials expressed shock and outrage at the shooting, which came just after the city passed 400 homicides for the year, only slightly behind the pace of last year's toll that ended up being the highest in at least six decades. The shooting also came hours after Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces including parks, basketball courts and pools.