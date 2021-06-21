Police ID driver who rammed bike riders during Arizona race

Authorities were trying to determine a motive for the crash.

Seven cyclists were rushed to hospitals, and all but one were listed in critical condition. The other was in stable condition. Sleighter said she had no update on how they are doing.

After crashing into the bicyclists, the driver of the pickup hit a telephone pole, and cyclists ran up to the truck and started pounding on the windows, screaming at the driver to get out, witnesses say.

Quinones said the driver hit the accelerator and backed out, drove down the road, made a U-turn and then headed back toward the cyclists but did not hit them again and drove away.

He was shot by police outside a nearby hardware store. Chock did not comply when officers tried to arrest him, Show Low spokeswoman Grace Payne said, but authorities have not yet given details on the circumstances that led to the shooting.

In this Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent is a pick up truck which ran over a group of cyclists in Show Low, Ariz. Police say a driver in a pickup truck has plowed into bicyclists competing in a community road race in Arizona, critically injuring several riders. Authorities say officers then chased down the driver Saturday and shot him outside a nearby hardware store. Police say six cyclists have been taken to a hospital in critical condition after the crash. (Jim Headley/The White Mountain Independent via AP) Credit: Jim Headley Credit: Jim Headley

This photo provided by Tony Quinones shows the aftermath of a truck ramming into a crowd of bikers Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Show Low, Ariz. Authorities in the small city of Show Low said the unidentified 35-year-old male suspect fled the crash scene in the pickup and was shot and wounded by officers a short time later. Of the seven cyclists hospitalized, six were in critical condition, and one was in stable condition on Sunday, June 20, 2021, police said in a statement. (Tony Quinones via AP) Credit: Tony Quinones Credit: Tony Quinones

This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows a damaged pickup truck which ran over a group of cyclists in Show Low, Ariz. A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists competing in a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased down the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, police said. Police say the cyclists have been taken to a hospital in critical condition after the crash. (Jim Headley/The White Mountain Independent via AP) Credit: Jim Headley Credit: Jim Headley

In this Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent is a cyclist's helmet at the scene of an accident in Show Low, Ariz. A driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists competing in a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased down the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, police said. (Jim Headley/The White Mountain Independent via AP) Credit: Jim Headley Credit: Jim Headley

This photo provided by Tony Quinones shows the aftermath of a truck ramming into a crowd of bikers Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Show Low, Ariz. Authorities in the small city of Show Low said the unidentified 35-year-old male suspect fled the crash scene in the pickup and was shot and wounded by officers a short time later. Of the seven cyclists hospitalized, six were in critical condition, and one was in stable condition on Sunday, June 20, 2021, police said in a statement. (Tony Quinones via AP) Credit: Tony Quinones Credit: Tony Quinones

In this Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent is a damaged pickup truck which ran over a group of cyclists in Show Low, Ariz. Police say a driver in the pickup truck plowed into bicyclists competing in a community road race in Arizona, critically injuring several riders. Authorities say officers then chased down the driver Saturday and shot him outside a nearby hardware store. (Jim Headley/The White Mountain Independent via AP) Credit: Jim Headley Credit: Jim Headley