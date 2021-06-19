Police hunt driver who hit UK pubgoers after Euro 2020 game

Four people were injured, West Midlands Police said Saturday. None was in a life-threatening condition.

The police force said the driver of a silver Volvo fired a BB gun before hitting people outside the Gigmill pub in Stourbridge, 125 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of London, soon after the Euro 2020 competition game ended on Friday night. Scotland and England played to a 0-0 draw in the match between the historic soccer rivals.