Police fire tear gas to break up banned gatherings in Greece

A Communist Party-backed union and some other left-wing parties defied the ban. An initial gathering by the union was held Tuesday morning outside the U.S. Embassy, where about 200 people wearing masks marched in formation, maintaining social distancing and chanting slogans such as “The Polytechnic lives, out with the Americans.”

Protesters also gathered in the early afternoon in central Athens, again maintaining distances between each other. But as tension mounted, police detained several people and later used tear gas and a water cannon to break up the gathering.

In the northern city of Thessaloniki, about 250 people also held a gathering outside the U.S. Consulate in the city. No violence was immediately reported.

Former prime minister Alexis Tsipras, who heads the main opposition Syriza party, posted a photo of himself attending a socially distanced gathering Tuesday.

“With responsibility and observance of health protection measures, this year we again honored the dead and the struggles of our people for democracy, independence, and justice,” he said in a post on social media.

“We broke the senseless ban,” he said. “Democracy and historical memory cannot be quarantined.”

Other left-wing groups and anarchists have also vowed to defy the police ban on gatherings later in the day. The annual Polytechnic marches often turn violent, with protesters clashing with riot police.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis laid a wreath at the Athens Polytechnic earlier Tuesday morning amid tight security.

“Every important anniversary gains new meaning through the conditions in which it is celebrated,” Mitsotakis said, adding that current priorities were protecting public health and showing solidarity with young people affected by the financial crisis.

Greece is under lockdown until Nov. 30 as authorities struggle to contain a coronavirus resurgence that has seen infections spike across the country. On Sunday, Greece recorded its largest coronavirus death toll in a single day: 71.

The European Union nation of 11 million people now has more than 76,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,100 deaths, while its intensive care units are at 78% capacity.

___

Costas Kantouris in Thessaloniki, Greece, and Derek Gatopoulos in Athens contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Protesters from the communist party-affiliated PAME union run away to avoid tear gas thrown by riot police during clashes in central Athens, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thousands of police officers have been deployed in Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki to prevent gatherings usually held to mark the anniversary of the 1973 crushing of a student uprising against the military junta then ruling Greece. The government has banned the marches this year, citing public health concerns as the country struggles to contain a resurgence of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Protesters keep social distance and wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus demonstrate in central Athens, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thousands of police officers have been deployed in Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki to prevent gatherings usually held to mark the anniversary of the 1973 crushing of a student uprising against the military junta then ruling Greece. The government has banned the marches this year, citing public health concerns as the country struggles to contain a resurgence of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Police officers wearing masks to protect against coronavirus stand guard outside the Greek parliament, in central Athens, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thousands of police officers have been deployed in Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki to prevent gatherings usually held to mark the anniversary of the 1973 crushing of a student uprising against the military junta then ruling Greece. The government has banned the marches this year, citing public health concerns as the country struggles to contain a resurgence of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Police officers detain a man during a protest in central Athens, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thousands of police officers have been deployed in Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki to prevent gatherings usually held to mark the anniversary of the 1973 crushing of a student uprising against the military junta then ruling Greece. The government has banned the marches this year, citing public health concerns as the country struggles to contain a resurgence of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Protesters keep social distance and wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus demonstrate in central Athens, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thousands of police officers have been deployed in Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki to prevent gatherings usually held to mark the anniversary of the 1973 crushing of a student uprising against the military junta then ruling Greece. The government has banned the marches this year, citing public health concerns as the country struggles to contain a resurgence of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A man cross a street with his bicycle near police officers guarding a street near the the Athens Polytechnic as at the background stands the ancient Parthenon temple, in central Athens, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thousands of police officers have been deployed in Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki to prevent gatherings usually held to mark the anniversary of the 1973 crushing of a student uprising against the military junta then ruling Greece. The government has banned the marches this year, citing public health concerns as the country struggles to contain a resurgence of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Police officers on motorcycles patrol outside the Athens Polytechnic in central Athens, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thousands of police officers have been deployed in Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki to prevent gatherings usually held to mark the anniversary of the 1973 crushing of a student uprising against the military junta then ruling Greece. The government has banned the marches this year, citing public health concerns as the country struggles to contain a resurgence of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A police man walks past the closed entrance of the Athens Polytechnic covered with wreaths, in central Athens, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thousands of police officers have been deployed in Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki to prevent gatherings usually held to mark the anniversary of the 1973 crushing of a student uprising against the military junta then ruling Greece. The government has banned the marches this year, citing public health concerns as the country struggles to contain a resurgence of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Former Greek Financial Minister and leader of MeRA25 party Yanis Varoufakis, right, wearing a mask to protect from coronavirus takes part in a protest with other lawmakers of his party in central Athens, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Thousands of police officers have been deployed in Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki to prevent gatherings usually held to mark the anniversary of the 1973 crushing of a student uprising against the military junta then ruling Greece. The government has banned the marches this year, citing public health concerns as the country struggles to contain a resurgence of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis