Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator

Among the documents is an inspection of the vehicle driven by Alyssa Ortman, 27, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. Details of the vehicle inspections were first reported by the Ashland Daily Press. Other documents show that state troopers reported finding a vape pen in Ortman's car that was believed to contain Delta8, a compound similar to marijuana. Results of a drug screen are still pending.

Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley, 70, had just pulled out onto a highway into the path of Ortman's car, when the two vehicles collided. Ortman's car then spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.