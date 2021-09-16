Police detain teenager after threat to German synagogue

“A teenager was detained,” said Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, the state where Hagen is located. No further details were available on the suspect.

On Wednesday afternoon, police had cordoned off the synagogue in Hagen after receiving tips about a possible attack on the building. The threat came as Jews were preparing for Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism. Following the threat, a service planned for Wednesday afternoon at the synagogue was canceled, dpa reported.