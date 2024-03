Police detain man who walked out of nightclub where hostages were being held in Dutch town

The man walked out of the club and was ordered by armed police to kneel with his hands on his head. He was then handcuffed before being led into a waiting police car.

Earlier, three young hostages left the Cafe Petticoat in the central town of Ede. A fourth person was released shortly before the suspect was arrested.

Heavily armed police and special arrest teams, some wearing masks, had gathered outside the popular club. Some 150 nearby homes were evacuated.

It was not clear what the motive was for the hostage-taking. Police said earlier in a message on X that “at the moment there is no indication of a terrorist motive.”

Before the latest developments, Ede Mayor René Verhulst called the standoff a “terrible situation for all these people. My concern and thoughts go out to them and their loved ones. I hope that the situation is now resolved quickly and safely.”

Ede is a rural market town 85 kilometers (53 miles) southeast of Amsterdam. The municipality said that all shops in the center of the town would remain closed while the situation continued. Trains to and from the town's station also were halted.

