Police: Dentist used rush order cyanide to poison wife

According to the arrest affidavit, Craig told Redfearn that he ordered the potassium cyanide for his wife and told a social worker that she had been suicidal and depressed since he asked for a divorce in December even though neither of the couple's children said anything about suicide attempts.

Redfearn also told investigators that Craig was on the verge of bankruptcy and had been having problems in his marriage. Angela Craig's sister, Toni Kofoed, told police that Craig had drugged his wife about five years ago with an unknown drug because he said he planned to kill himself and did not want her to be able to save him.

Kofoed believes that incident is what Craig referenced in a series of texts between Angela and James Craig about her symptoms after she first fell ill on March 6. James Craig wrote: “Given our history I know that must be triggering. Just for the record, I didn't drug you. I am super worried though."