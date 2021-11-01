Police: Chicago-area Halloween party shooting gang-related

"She was just a young girl in a costume for a Halloween party. Lost her life for no reason. Absolutely no reason," Holly Matthews' father, Stephen Matthews, told WLS-TV.

Police were seeking tips from the public in finding two suspected shooters who fled from the scene and were also seeking witnesses or anyone who may have video or photographs from the party.

Those attending ranged in age from their teens to mid-20s, The (Joliet) Herald-News reported.

The sheriff's department said witnesses indicated that two people fired shots from a porch overlooking the crowd in a home's backyard. The shots were fired from near a DJ booth that was set up.

The spray of bullets wounded 10 people, while others were hospitalized for injuries suffered when they were trampled in the rush to get away, police said.

“As soon as they started shooting, people just started running,” said Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles. He noted that deputies recovered several personal items such as car keys, cellphones and purses that were left behind.

Caption Police tape blocks off access to a fatal shooting at a house early Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Joliet, Ill. Police were seeking tips from the public in finding two suspected shooters who fled from the scene and were also seeking witnesses or anyone who may have video or photographs from the party. (Anthony Vazquez /Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Anthony Vazquez Credit: Anthony Vazquez

