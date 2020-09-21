Police cancel vacations; prepare for Breonna Taylor decision

Police officials said on Monday that officers' off-day and vacation requests were being canceled “until further notice” as the city awaits Cameron's announcement, according to a statement.

Taylor was shot on March 13 after officers carrying a narcotics warrant entered her home and fired after Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot that struck an officer. Walker said he didn't know police were at the door and thought it was an intruder. Celebrities, athletes and activists have called for months for Cameron to criminally charge the officers involved in the raid.