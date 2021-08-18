Police caller must pay BLM protesters $4.5K for false report

Attorney General Letitia James’ complaint against the former owner of Bumpy’s Polar Freeze in Schenectady alleges that David Elmendorf wielded a baton and air rifle and shouted racial epithets at protesters who came to his business to protest after racist text messages he allegedly wrote circulated on social media.

Elmendorf also was accused of calling 911 to falsely report that armed protesters were threatening to shoot him, referring to Black protesters as “savages.”