Police boss journal cites early angst in Ronald Greene death

Reeves’ attorney, Lewis Unglesby, said the delays in the Greene case “are not at the foot at all of Kevin Reeves,” saying it fell to his subordinates to get to the bottom of what happened. “There’s a difference between ‘This is what I want y’all to do’ and ‘I’m going to do it.’''

Greene’s May 10, 2019, death has been shrouded in secrecy and accusations of cover-up from the beginning, when authorities told grieving relatives and put in initial reports that the 49-year-old died in a car crash at the end of a high-speed chase near Monroe.

The Associated Press last year obtained long withheld body-camera video that showed what really happened: Troopers swarming Greene's car, stunning him repeatedly, punching him in the head, dragging him by his ankle shackles and leaving him prone on the ground for more than nine minutes. At times, Greene could be heard pleading for mercy and wailing, "I'm your brother! I'm scared! I'm scared."

Coming up on the three-year anniversary of Greene’s death, despite a federal civil rights investigation, a separate state criminal probe and the legislative investigation, still no charges of any kind have been filed.

The bipartisan legislative committee formed in February in response to an AP report that Reeves informed Gov. John Bel Edwards within hours that troopers arresting Greene had engaged in a "violent, lengthy struggle." Yet the Democrat stayed mostly silent on the case for two years as state troopers continued to raise the car crash theory, which was later debunked by a new autopsy commissioned by the FBI.

For weeks, the eight-member legislative panel has been interviewing state police and other officials in a bid to reconstruct the agency's handling of the case. Last week, one senior state police official told lawmakers he was "mystified" that no troopers have yet faced criminal charges. Another ranking official described Greene's fatal arrest as "a complete disregard for the sanctity of human life."

Lawmakers have said they intend to investigate what Edwards knew and when he knew it, but no one on his staff has yet been called to testify.

Caption This image is part of the journal of former Louisiana State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves. Excerpts of a personal journal made public Thursday, May 5, 2022 show Col. Kevin Reeves considered aggressive action after his troopers beat, stunned and dragged Ronald Greene. State police didn’t launch an internal investigation for another 462 days. (Lewis Unglesby via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption This image is part of the journal of former Louisiana State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves. Excerpts of a personal journal made public Thursday, May 5, 2022 show Col. Kevin Reeves considered aggressive action after his troopers beat, stunned and dragged Ronald Greene. State police didn’t launch an internal investigation for another 462 days. (Lewis Unglesby via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - This image from the body camera video of Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss shows his colleagues, Kory York, center left, and Chris Hollingsworth, center right, holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. Louisiana lawmakers investigating the deadly 2019 arrest of Greene are preparing to hold Kevin Reeves, the former head of the state police, in contempt for refusing to turn over his journals after talks broke down Monday, May 2, 2022, in a dispute over an entry mentioning Gov. John Bel Edwards. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - This image from the body camera video of Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss shows his colleagues, Kory York, center left, and Chris Hollingsworth, center right, holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. Louisiana lawmakers investigating the deadly 2019 arrest of Greene are preparing to hold Kevin Reeves, the former head of the state police, in contempt for refusing to turn over his journals after talks broke down Monday, May 2, 2022, in a dispute over an entry mentioning Gov. John Bel Edwards. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This combination of 2020 and 2017 photos shows Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, left, and Louisiana State Police Supt. Kevin Reeves in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana lawmakers investigating the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene are preparing to hold Reeves, the former head of the state police, in contempt for refusing to turn over his journals after talks broke down Monday, May 2, 2022 in a dispute over an entry mentioning Gov. Edwards. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert Caption This combination of 2020 and 2017 photos shows Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, left, and Louisiana State Police Supt. Kevin Reeves in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana lawmakers investigating the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene are preparing to hold Reeves, the former head of the state police, in contempt for refusing to turn over his journals after talks broke down Monday, May 2, 2022 in a dispute over an entry mentioning Gov. Edwards. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert