Police: Attack on 14-year-old Dutch girl may be LGBTQ-linked

Brink couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday. He wrote in an update on LinkedIn that following his earlier post, “we as the Brink family were positively surprised in a very good sense by all the warm and loving reactions from both home and abroad.”

The hashtag Frédérique was trending on Twitter and thousands expressed support on Brink’s LinkedIn post.

Brink wrote Tuesday that Frédérique is now recovering at home.

Dutch LGBTQ rights organization COC condemned the attack, which it said was the latest in a long line of such violence.

“This umpteenth incident underlines our call for the government to do more against anti-LGBTI violence,” the organization said on its Facebook page.

The COC appealed last month for tougher punishments for violence linked to discrimination and for schools to devote more time to teaching about “acceptance of everybody regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sexual characteristics.”