Police arrest suspect after stabbings in Quebec City kill 2

There’s no word on a possible motive for the attacks.

Doyon declined to offer any information about the two people who were killed, saying only that “Our thoughts are with the family of the people who died today.”

Carlos Godoy, who lives in the area, said police K-9 units had searched his backyard as they hunted for the suspect.

“It’s a full moon, it’s October 31st. It’s Halloween, and it’s a lockdown weekend. No one should be out on the streets,” Godoy said. “And I’m in an extremely quiet neighborhood because there are no tourists nowadays.”

Police cars block the front of the National Assembly early Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Quebec City, Canada.

Police cars block the Saint-Louis Street near the Chateau Frontenac early Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Quebec City, Canada.

Quebec police force spokesman Etienne Doyon responds to reporters' questions in relation to stabbings early Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Quebec City, Canada.