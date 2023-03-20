Police: Arrest made in theft of funeral van containing body

The van belonging to Collins & Stone Funeral Home in Rockport, Illinois, was stolen from that location on Jan. 21, and found behind a vacant Chicago home on Jan. 23 with the body inside, officials have said.

The 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Green Bay. He had been charged in late January but had been at large. WLS-TV quotes Rockford police as saying police in Wisconsin took the man into custody after a traffic stop.