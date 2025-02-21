Police arrest a suspect in a stabbing at Berlin's Holocaust Memorial that injures 1 person

Police in Berlin say they have arrested a man suspected in a stabbing attack at the city's Holocaust Memorial that left one man seriously injured
FILE - Flowers lie on a concrete slab of the Holocaust Memorial to mark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day and commemorate the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi Auschwitz death camp in Berlin, Jan. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

By EBRAHIM NOROOZI – Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — Police arrested a man suspected in a stabbing attack Friday at Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial that left a Spanish tourist seriously injured, police said.

There was no immediate indication of a motive for the attack, which comes two days before Germans vote in a national election on Sunday.

Police spokesman Florian Nath told a news conference that the attack happened at 6 p.m. “probably with a knife. Maybe with something else.” Nearly three hours later, a male suspect approached officers who had surrounded the memorial grounds. “He had blood on his hands and this made him very suspicious," Nath said.

Police arrested the man, handcuffing him and holding him on the ground. Nath said police seized the attack weapon and would interrogate the suspect as the investigation continued.

The victim was identified as a 30-year-old Spanish man, who was taken to a hospital.

The attack took place at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, a field of 2,700 gray concrete slabs near the Brandenburg Gate in the heart of Berlin, which honors the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust under the direction of Nazi Germany.

Police officers detain a man at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, Germany, after another man was seriously injured, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

