Police: Armed robbery at Dutch art fair, 4 suspects hunted

The robbery happened at the prestigious TEFAF fair in a convention center, where displays of costly art and jewelry draw buyers and collectors from around the world. The fair is slated to run June 25-30.

A tweet from a person at the fair showed glass cases on a jeweler’s stand that had been smashed. A video apparently from the scene and also posted on social media showed a man wearing a blazer and baseball cap using what appears to be a sledgehammer as three other men, also dressed in blazers, stand guard around him before all four run off.