Police and protesters clash in Georgia's separatist Abkhazia region over pro-Moscow property measure

The parliament was to have discussed ratifying the measure but postponed the session as the demonstrators gathered outside the gates of the government compound. They rammed a gate with a truck and streamed inside the grounds, throwing rocks at police who responded with tear gas.

President Aslan Bzhania's office later announced he was preparing an order to remove the measure from consideration. Police then left the parliament building but demonstrators remained, demanding Bzhania's resignation. Demonstrators also stormed into the presidential administration building and vowed to remain there until Bzhania resigned and snap elections were called.

Most of Abkhazia broke away from Georgia in fighting that ended in 1993, and Georgia lost control of the rest of the territory in the short war with Russia in 2008. Russia recognizes Abkhazia as an independent country, but many Abkhazians are concerned that the region of about 245,000 people is just a client state of Moscow.

Opponents of the property agreement say it would drive up prices of apartments and boost Moscow's dominance in the region. Abkhazia's mountains and Black Sea beaches make it a popular destination for Russian tourists, and the demand for holiday homes could be strong.

The arrest of five opposition figures at a similar demonstration Monday set off wide protests the next day in which bridges leading to Sukhumi were blocked.

Credit: AP

