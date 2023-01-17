Police: 8 people shot, 1 critical at Florida MLK Day event

“It was mass chaos, as you can imagine, when shots rang out," Hester said. “There were a thousand plus people here at the event, and as the shots rang out, people were just running in all directions."

The sheriff’s office said two deputies at the event responded immediately and aided victims, WPBF-TV reported.

Video obtained by the station showed people ducking, running and hiding behind cars, including a woman running to safety while holding a baby.

“It’s really sad in a celebration of someone who represented peace and equality that a disagreement results in a use of guns and violence to solve that disagreement, and that’s what’s really sad to me about what happened here," Hester said. "And then so many innocent people who were injured or hurt and were not part of the disagreement as well.”