Police: 7 taken to hospitals after Trump Omaha airport rally

Police said the last of the rally goers were able to leave around midnight.

Trump deputy national press secretary Samantha Zager said in a statement that the 40 shuttle buses the event deployed was twice the number usually deployed at Trump campaign rallies. But “local road closures and resulting congestion caused delays,” she said.

“At the guest departure location, we had tents, heaters, generators, hot cocoa, and handwarmers available for guests,” Zager said. "We always strive to provide the best guest experience at our events and we care about their safety.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday used the image of Omaha supporters left in the cold after the rally to criticize Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s an image that captured President Trump’s whole approach to this crisis," Biden said.