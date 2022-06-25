Police: 5-month-old girl in car fatally shot in Chicago

The baby is among the youngest victims of gun violence in Chicago. She would have turned 6-months-old in four days, according to Natalia Derevyanny, a spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Crisis responder Andrew Holmes, who spoke with Cecilia's mother, expressed anger at the shooter, saying, "you should sleep at night" and urged the person to turn themselves in.

“You just took this baby’s life. This baby was an infant, this baby didn’t do nothing to you,” he said.

Activist Ja’Mal Green was offering a $5,000 reward for information following the shooting.