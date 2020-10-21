Police: 43 bank hostages freed in ex-Soviet republic Georgia

An armed man took bank employees and customers hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia. The Georgian Interior Ministry didn't comment on how many people were taken hostage or what demands the hostage-taker made, but local media the assailant had demanded $500,000 in cash.

Georgia’s national Mtavari TV channel reported the captor was armed with a hand grenade and aired footage of a room with people sitting on the floor and a man dressed in a military uniform and covering his face while holding a rifle.