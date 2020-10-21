X

Police: 43 bank hostages freed in ex-Soviet republic Georgia

Georgian police officers escorts a woman who escaped from a bank where an armed assailant has taken several people hostage, in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

Police in the ex-Soviet nation of Georgia say 43 people have been freed after an armed assailant took them hostage in a bank

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Police in the ex-Soviet nation of Georgia said 43 people were freed after an armed assailant took them hostage in a bank Wednesday, an announcement that came shortly after local media reported the gunman escaped and remained at large still holding three hostages.

An armed man took bank employees and customers hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia. The Georgian Interior Ministry didn't comment on how many people were taken hostage or what demands the hostage-taker made, but local media the assailant had demanded $500,000 in cash.

Georgia’s national Mtavari TV channel reported the captor was armed with a hand grenade and aired footage of a room with people sitting on the floor and a man dressed in a military uniform and covering his face while holding a rifle.

On Wednesday evening, several Georgian TV channels said the assailant left the building taking three hostages with him and his whereabouts were unknown. Two TV channels aired footage of the alleged captor coming out of the building with three men in front of him.

Reports said one of the three hostages apparently still being held might have been a local police chief who took part in negotiations with the gunman.

In a statement early Thursday, the ministry said that the 43 freed hostages have been “transferred to a safe area” and that the police operation continued, but didn't comment on reports about the assailant leaving the building with three hostages.

A Georgian police officer takes his position near a bank where an armed assailant took several people hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

Georgian police gather at a bank where an armed assailant took several people hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. An armed assailant took several people hostage at a bank in the ex-Soviet nation of Georgia on Wednesday, authorities said. The Georgian Interior Ministry didn't immediately say how many people have been taken hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, or what demands the assailant has made. Police sealed off the area and launched an operation "to neutralize the assailant," the ministry said in a statement. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

A Georgian police sniper carries his rifle on a position near a bank where an armed assailant took several people hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. An armed assailant took several people hostage at a bank in the ex-Soviet nation of Georgia on Wednesday, authorities said. The Georgian Interior Ministry didn't immediately say how many people have been taken hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, or what demands the assailant has made. Police sealed off the area and launched an operation "to neutralize the assailant," the ministry said in a statement. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

Georgian police gather at a bank where an armed assailant took several people hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. An armed assailant took several people hostage at a bank in the ex-Soviet nation of Georgia on Wednesday, authorities said. The Georgian Interior Ministry didn't immediately say how many people have been taken hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, or what demands the assailant has made. Police sealed off the area and launched an operation "to neutralize the assailant," the ministry said in a statement. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

Georgian police officers escorts a woman who escaped from a bank where an armed assailant has taken several people hostage, in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. An armed assailant took several people hostage at a bank in the ex-Soviet nation of Georgia on Wednesday, authorities said. The Georgian Interior Ministry didn't immediately say how many people have been taken hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, or what demands the assailant has made. Police sealed off the area and launched an operation "to neutralize the assailant," the ministry said in a statement. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

A Georgian police officer escorts a woman who escaped from a bank where an armed assailant has taken several people hostage, in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. An armed assailant took several people hostage at a bank in the ex-Soviet nation of Georgia on Wednesday, authorities said. The Georgian Interior Ministry didn't immediately say how many people have been taken hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, or what demands the assailant has made. Police sealed off the area and launched an operation "to neutralize the assailant," the ministry said in a statement. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

A gunman with a weapon in hand, escorts three police officers, who surrendered themselves as hostages, out of the bank building in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

A gunman with a weapon in a hand, left, escorts three police officers, who surrendered themselves as hostages, out of the bank building as the fourth police officer with a bag follows them, in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Authorities in the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia say an armed assailant has taken hostages at a bank. Local media reported that up to 19 hostages could be inside the bank. The Georgian Interior Ministry didn't immediately comment on how many people were taken hostage Wednesday in the western town of Zugdidi or what demands their captor had made. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

Hostages walk out of the bank building in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Authorities in the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia say an armed assailant has taken hostages at a bank. Local media reported that up to 19 hostages could be inside the bank. The Georgian Interior Ministry didn't immediately comment on how many people were taken hostage Wednesday in the western town of Zugdidi or what demands their captor had made. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

Credit: Zurab Tsertsvadze

