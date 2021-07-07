Police: 3 undercover officers shot, wounded in Chicago

The officers, Brown said, were driving on an onramp to Interstate 57 when they were “fired upon from the street." One of the ATF agents was shot in the hand and the other was struck in the torso, Brown said from outside a hospital where the officers were taken. He said the Chicago officer was struck on the back of his head but that “it appears to be a graze wound.”

The shootings come a day after police reported that 100 people were shot in Chicago — including two police officers who were wounded while trying to break up a crowd — over the long Fourth of July weekend.

With Wednesday's shooting, 36 Chicago officers have been shot or shot at this year, Brown said.

“This is a very challenging time to be in law enforcement but they are rising to the challenge of doing all they can. And the work they do is extremely dangerous,” Brown said.

The holiday weekend shootings included 18 homicides. The bloodshed was comparable to the long Fourth of July weekend last year, when 17 people were fatally shot and 70 more were wounded.

Associated Press writer Corey Williams in West Bloomfield, Michigan, contributed to this report.