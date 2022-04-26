journal-news logo
X

Police: 3-month-old California baby kidnapped by stranger

Nation & World
41 minutes ago
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 3-month-old baby in the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 3-month-old baby in the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.

The man walked into a home in San Jose around 1 p.m. and left with the child, Brandon Cuellar. Police released a video clip that shows the man walking down the sidewalk holding a baby carrier covered by a white blanket.

"The family does not recognize this suspect," police said in a Twitter post.

The baby was taken while his grandmother was unloading groceries, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told NBC Bay Area. The child's mother was at work at the time and the father is incarcerated.

“In that short amount of time, someone entered the apartment ... and left with the baby,” Camarillo said.

Authorities have not issued an Amber Alert because investigators do not have a vehicle description.

San Jose is a city in the South Bay Area, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from San Francisco.

Brandon was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie with dinosaurs.

In Other News
1
Raptors top 76ers 103-88 behind Siakam, force Game 6 at home
2
Arenado's error helps Mets stun Cards 5-2 with 5 in 9th
3
N. Korea's Kim vows to bolster nuke capability during parade
4
Wild finish for teams still trying to get into NHL playoffs
5
World's oldest person, a Japanese woman, dies at 119
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top