Police: 2 wounded in shooting at Virginia high school

“No superintendent, no teacher or principal would want to ever go through this situation,” Parker said. “Just seeing the faces of our students and how afraid they were under these circumstances, and out staff, who are traumatized. ... No one would want to through these circumstances."

Video from the scene showed tactical units arriving at the scene, parents on sidewalks talking on cellphones as crime scene tape stretched across portions of the school parking lot.

Drew said two other people were taken to the hospital after the shooting: one whose arm was injured as people ran from school and another because of asthma.

Police noted that reports of active shooters at other schools were false.

