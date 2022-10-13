Police: 2 officers fatally shot, 3rd wounded in Connecticut

State police tweeted that a procession would escort the fallen officers from Bristol Hospital to the state medical examiner's office in Farmington, about 9 miles (14 kilometers) away.

The officers were shot during an especially violent week for police in the United States. On Tuesday night in Mississippi, Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart was killed and several other people were injured by gunfire as she and other officers responded to a call, authorities said.

Early Wednesday, three Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded at a home and a suspect was killed when a SWAT team tried to arrest a man wanted on a homicide charge, police said. And in Decatur, Illinois, two police officers conducting a traffic stop in a central Illinois city were shot and wounded early Wednesday by a motorist who died after officers returned fire, police said.