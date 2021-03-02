Police: 13 killed when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people

He said numerous people were ejected. The SUV was a Ford Expedition that would typically seat eight to nine people legally.

Multiple people from the SUV were flown or sent to hospitals for injuries that included fractures and head trauma. Four were flown to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where is in critical condition and the others are stable, spokesman Todd Burke said. The truck driver was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Macario Mora, a spokesman for Customs and Border Protection in Yuma and El Centro, said the Border Patrol was helping other law enforcement with the crash. He said the immigration status of those in the SUV was unknown and being investigated.

“It was an unusual number of people in an SUV, but we don’t know who they were,” Mora said, adding that they could have been farmworkers.

A harvest is underway in the region of most of the winter lettuce and other leafy greens eaten in the United States.

Officials from the Holtville and Imperial County fire departments, as well as the California Highway Patrol spokesperson for the area, could not immediately be reached.