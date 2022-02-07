Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Police: 1 killed in shooting at Washington state Fred Meyer

Nation & World
8 minutes ago
Police say one person has been killed and another injured in a shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland, Washington

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Police say one person was killed and another injured Monday morning in a shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland, Washington.

Police said the suspect is a white man with a handgun who is believed to have fled the store after the 11:04 a.m. shooting. Richland police Commander Chris Lee said it is not known if the man got away by foot or in a vehicle.

The Tri-City Herald reports photos from store surveillance footage show the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants and athletic shoes.

Employees and customers were escorted out of the store to a parking lot while officers went aisle by aisle searching for the shooter.

Police and sheriff’s deputies from across the Tri-Cities area in Eastern Washington were called to help, and area schools were placed on lockdown.

Richland is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Seattle.

In Other News
1
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
2
Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'
3
Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past 'partygate'
4
APNewsBreak: MLB, players stop drug testing during lockout
5
US warns midterms could spark calls for extremist violence
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top