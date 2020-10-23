Poles vent fury at court's further restrictions on abortions

Officers used bullhorns to warn people the gathering was illegal due to the epidemic. After it appeared Kaczynski was not home, the protesters marched through town toward a government villa where they believed he had been taken.

The crowd included a lot of young women, but also many men who said they were fighting a broader assault on individual rights by the conservative government.

“I feel like my freedom could be next,” said Dawid Pawlowski, 30, who marched in Warsaw with a sign that said “Wojna” - Polish for war.

Some people carried wire coat hangers, a symbol of dangerous abortions that happen in conditions where safe abortions are not accessible.

Protesters also marched through other big cities, including Krakow, Wroclaw, Szczecin and Katowice.

A protest also took place outside Kaczynski's home Thursday night, after the Constitutional Court presented its abortion law ruling. Police used tear gas and detained 15 people then.

Opposition parties in Poland, the European Union's human rights commissioner and international human rights organizations criticized the court's decision as violating women's rights. It leaves a pregnancy endangering a woman’s health or life, or resulting from rape or incest as the only legal grounds for obtaining an abortion.

The decision takes effect when it is officially published in the Journal of Laws, which could happen within days or weeks.

Critics noted the ruling was issued at a time when street actions are prohibited. Previous attempts to restrict abortion since Kaczynski's Law and Justice party came to power in 2015 were scrapped following mass nationwide street protests.

Critics accuse the ruling party of using the cover of the pandemic to push it through with a politicized court. They also accuse the party of seeking to stoke social tensions to distract attention from soaring COVID-19 infection rates.

The Constitutional Court's decision came in response to a motion from right-wing lawmakers who argued that terminating a pregnancy due to fetal defects — the most common reason cited for legal abortions in Poland — violates a constitutional provision that calls for protecting the life of every individual.

The court agreed with the lawmakers that an abortion predicated on the health of a fetus constituted illegal discrimination. The opinion approved by 11 of the government-controlled court's 13 judges said that ending a pregnancy due to birth defects amounted to eugenics — a 19th century notion of genetic selection that German Nazis applied in experiments.

Polish President Andrzej Duda welcomed the ruling.

“I have talked about it many times, and I have never concealed that abortion for so-called eugenic reasons should not be allowed in Poland," Duda said. “I believe that every child has a right to life.”

Health Ministry figures for 2019 show that most of the 1,110 legal abortions performed in Poland last year were due to fetal genetic defects like Down syndrome, or to physical defects.

A crowd gathers outside the house of Poland's ruling conservative party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Protesters vented anger for a second day across Poland over a court ruling that declared abortions of fetuses with congenital defects unconstitutional. The hundreds of protesters who gathered in many cities defied a COVID-19-related ban on gatherings that was imposed nationwide on Friday. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

A police cordon guards the house of Poland's ruling conservative party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski against a crowd protesting a decision by the Constitutional Court, in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Poland’s top court ruled Thursday that a law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional, shutting a major loophole in the predominantly Catholic country's abortion laws that are among the strictest in Europe. Defying the pandemic-related ban on gatherings, the protesters chanted for the government to resign. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

A crowd defying pandemic-related ban on gatherings protests outside the house of Poland's ruling conservative party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski against a decision by the Constitutional Court, in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Poland’s top court ruled Thursday that a law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional, shutting a major loophole in the predominantly Catholic country's abortion laws that are among the strictest in Europe. Blocked by the police, the protesters chanted for the government to resign. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Police grab a poster while protesters gathered before the house of Poland's ruling conservative party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski to protest a decision by the Constitutional Court, in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Poland’s top court ruled Thursday that a law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional, shutting a major loophole in the predominantly Catholic country's abortion laws that are among the strictest in Europe. Defying the pandemic-related ban on gatherings, the protesters chanted for the government to resign. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

A police cordon guards the house of Poland's ruling conservative party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski against a crowd protesting a decision by the Constitutional Court, in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Poland’s top court ruled Thursday that a law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional, shutting a major loophole in the predominantly Catholic country's abortion laws that are among the strictest in Europe. Defying the pandemic-related ban on gatherings, the protesters chanted for the government to resign. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

A police cordon guards the house of Poland's ruling conservative party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski against a crowd protesting a decision by the Constitutional Court, in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Poland’s top court ruled Thursday that a law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional, shutting a major loophole in the predominantly Catholic country's abortion laws that are among the strictest in Europe. Defying the pandemic-related ban on gatherings, the protesters chanted for the government to resign. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

A police cordon guards the house of Poland's ruling conservative party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski against a crowd protesting a decision by the Constitutional Court, in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Poland’s top court ruled Thursday that a law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional, shutting a major loophole in the predominantly Catholic country's abortion laws that are among the strictest in Europe. Defying the pandemic-related ban on gatherings, the protesters chanted for the government to resign. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

A crowd defying pandemic-related ban on gatherings protests outside the house of Poland's ruling conservative party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski against a decision by the Constitutional Court, in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Poland’s top court ruled Thursday that a law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional, shutting a major loophole in the predominantly Catholic country's abortion laws that are among the strictest in Europe. Blocked by the police, the protesters chanted for the government to resign. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

A crowd defying pandemic-related ban on gatherings protests outside the house of Poland's ruling conservative party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski against a decision by the Constitutional Court, in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Poland’s top court ruled Thursday that a law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional, shutting a major loophole in the predominantly Catholic country's abortion laws that are among the strictest in Europe. Blocked by the police, the protesters chanted for the government to resign. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

A police cordon guards the house of Poland's ruling conservative party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski against a crowd protesting a decision by the Constitutional Court, in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Poland’s top court ruled Thursday that a law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional, shutting a major loophole in the predominantly Catholic country's abortion laws that are among the strictest in Europe. Defying the pandemic-related ban on gatherings, the protesters chanted for the government to resign. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski