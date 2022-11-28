Poles vent anger at leader over his policies, ideas on women

Some people accuse Kaczynski, a 73-year-old bachelor, of being out of touch and not understanding all the reasons that make it difficult today for women to decide to have children.

Women's Strike says there are many reasons for the country’s low birth rate, including Poland’s de facto prohibition of abortion, a lack of general access to sexual education and in vitro procedures, high inflation, a housing shortage and a lack of access to day care centers.

The protest was being held on a symbolic day: the 104th anniversary of women winning voting rights in Poland, among the world's earliest.

Kaczynski said at a news conference ahead of the protest that he didn't understand why the protesters chose to demonstrate in front of his home “since I have always been a supporter of full equality for women.”