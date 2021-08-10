Poles to protest bill that would silence US-owned TV network

"We need to protect Poland against the entry of various entities from countries that are hostile to us," said, Marek Suski, the head of a group of Law and Justice lawmakers who introduced the bill last month.

Its passage is unclear as a junior partner in the right-wing ruling coalition is opposed to the bill, though it could pick up votes from some far-right opposition lawmakers.

TVN24 is the leading source of independent broadcast news for many Poles. The station celebrated the 20th anniversary of its launch on Monday with a certain fanfare underlining concerns over its fate.

Demonstrations in support of the TVN broadcaster are planned in 78 cities and towns Tuesday evening, the day before parliament is scheduled to begin debating the bill. The protests are organized by the Committee for the Defense of Democracy, under the slogan “free media, free people, free Poland," and supported by several press freedom and human rights groups.