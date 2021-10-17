Poles protest pushbacks of migrants at border with Belarus

Another protester, Marcin Kacprzak, traveled from the city of Plock to protest.

“We are horrified by what is happening at our eastern border,” the 45-year-old said, carrying a sign that said “Love your neighbor.”

“We see people and their suffering," he said. "We do not look the color of their skin, their race or their religion."

For about two months, large numbers of people from the Mideast and Africa have been trying to enter Poland illegally from Belarus. Polish authorities have accused Belarus and Russia of encouraging the migration to trigger instability within the European Union, calling it “hybrid warfare.”

This week the Polish parliament adopted legislation allowing the arbitrary rejection of migrants' asylum applications. The UN refugee agency said the legislation "undermines the fundamental right to seek asylum set out in international and EU law."

