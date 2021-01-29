Poles hold more protests over abortion law after detentions

Tensions have grown increasingly between protesters and police, who were out in large numbers Friday.

Marta Lempart, one of the leaders of the Women’s Strike group that has spearheaded street protests against the law, encouraged protesters in Warsaw to keep up their struggle. She pointed to the example of Argentina, which recently liberalized its abortion law after years of failed attempts.

“What we have now is a stage” of the larger struggle, she said.

Women’s Strike said Friday that 14 people were detained Thursday, on the second night of protests — which were held despite a prohibition on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Warsaw police said they had detained several people for entering the grounds of the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw.

Among those held was Klementyna Suchanow, an author and activist who along with Lempart is one of the key leaders of Women’s Strike. She was released on Friday evening, according to Polish media reports.

Irene Donadio, a leading strategist with International Planned Parenthood Federation, an international group promoting reproductive health and choice, said her organization is appalled that such a restrictive law could be imposed in a European Union member-state.

She called it a “tragedy” not only for women but for rule of law more broadly, noting that the erosion of judicial independence had paved the way to the top court's ruling and that the detention of activists was also unlawful.

She accused authorities of trying to “intimidate and terrify” the protesters.

The only remaining legal justifications for abortion under Polish law are if the woman’s life or health is at risk or if a pregnancy results from rape or incest. To date, about 98% of all legal abortions in the country — of which there were 1,110 in 2019 — were performed on the grounds of fetal malformations.

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Credit: Czarek Sokolowski