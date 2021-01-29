Poles hold more protests over abortion; activist released

The high court is under the political control of the governing right-wing Law and Justice party, which had faced pressure from an ultra-conservative group to further restrict what had already been one of the European Union’s most restrictive abortion laws. Mass nationwide protests have recurred repeatedly since then, growing into the largest protest movement in post-communist Poland.

The court's judges argued that allowing abortion when there are congenital defects is unconstitutional because the Polish Constitution protects human life.

The only remaining legal justifications for abortion under Polish law are if the woman’s life or health is at risk or if a pregnancy results from rape or incest. To date, about 98% of all legal abortions in the country — of which there were 1,110 in 2019 — were performed on the grounds of fetal malformations.

Opponents call the law draconian, noting that it forces women to carry to term even fetuses with lethal defects or with disorders so considerable they could live their entire lives severely disabled or in a vegetative state.

Suchanow and Marta Lempart, the leaders of the Women’s Strike group that has spearheaded street protests against the law, are now looking for inspiration to Argentina.

Suchanow said Polish activists were already in contact with women's rights activists in the South American nation to learn from their experiences. She said the struggle for a liberalized abortion law will now focus on bringing about deeper social change that she hopes will one day bear fruit when Poland has “a more reasonable government.”

“It will take more time but we are working on that,” said Suchanow, who is also an accomplished writer.

She said the election of President Joe Biden is also giving hope to many of the activists that change is possible.

Irene Donadio, a leading strategist with International Planned Parenthood Federation, a group promoting reproductive health and choice, said her organization is appalled that such a restrictive law could be imposed in a European Union member state.

She called it a “tragedy” not only for women but for the rule of law more broadly, saying that the erosion of judicial independence had paved the way to the top court's ruling and that the detention of activists was unlawful.

She accused authorities of trying to “intimidate and terrify” the protesters.

People protest against new anti-abortion laws near the ruling Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, after the country's top court confirmed its highly divisive ruling that will further tighten the predominantly Catholic nation's strict anti-abortion law. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

