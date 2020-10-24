Poland's president has coronavirus, apologizes to contacts

Poland on Saturday reported 13,628 new confirmed cases and a record daily number of COVID-19 deaths, 179. The daily case count was the nation's second-highest of the pandemic after a record number set Friday.

Social tensions are also growing in the country.

Police used pepper spray Saturday on protesters angry over new virus restrictions, a group that includes entrepreneurs, far-right politicians, football fans, virus deniers and vaccine opponents. The protesters, many wearing no protective masks, violated a limit on public gatherings.

Police said some protesters threw bottes and other objects at them, and that they were forced to respond.

At the same time, people took to the streets in Warsaw and other cities for a third day to protest a Polish court ruling that declared abortions of fetuses with congenital defects unconstitutional. The decision further restricted what was already one of Europe's strictest abortion laws.

Critics accuse Poland's right-wing ruling party of using the cover of the pandemic and a constitutional court it has filled with loyalists to impede abortion access in a legally dubious manner. They also accuse the Law and Justice party of seeking to exacerbate social conflicts to distract attention from soaring COVID-19 infection rates.

The fast spread of the virus is pushing Poland's strained health system to the breaking point. Doctors say patients are dying not only from COVID-19, but from other illnesses that overwhelmed hospitals are unable to treat.

The government is preparing to open field hospitals, but it is not clear where it will find the doctors and nurses to staff them.

Duda on Friday visited the National Stadium in Warsaw, which is being transformed into one of the field hospitals. He also bestowed state honors Friday on Iga Swiatek, the 19-year-old Polish tennis player who won the French Open this month, and her father and trainer, Tomasz Swiatek.

Duda and the Swiateks wore masks and gloves but stood very close and shook hands as the president fastened honorary pins on them.

Iga Swiatek said she and others on her team have no symptoms but would go into quarantine following Duda's positive test. She said they are tested regularly and would be tested again in three days.

The Polish government imposed new restrictions starting Saturday that are just short of a lockdown in hopes of bringing the country's outbreak under control. The prime minister appealed to Poles to strictly observe these “serious restrictions” in order to protect lives.

The country currently has some 11,500 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 911 of them on respirators, the Health Ministry said.

___

Follow all of AP's coronavirus pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

File-File picture taken Nov.21, 2019 shows Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaking during a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, file) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 file photo, Poland's Iga Swiatek holds the trophy after winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. in two sets 6-4, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. French Open champion Iga Swiatek said she will quarantine after meeting with Poland President Andrzej Duda. Duda's office announced Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 that he tested positive for coronavirus. The 19-year-old Swiatek met with Duda on Friday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Polish police aim tear gas cannisters at protesters angry over new restrictions aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. The protesters included entrepreneurs, far-right politicians, football fans and vaccine opponents. The protesters, many wearing no protective masks, violated a new restriction on gatherings of more people. The clashes come amid rising social tensions and as new restrictions just short of a full lockdown took effect Saturday. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Polish police aim tear gas cannisters at protesters angry over new restrictions aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. The protesters included entrepreneurs, far-right politicians, football fans and vaccine opponents. The protesters, many wearing no protective masks, violated a new restriction on gatherings of more people. The clashes come amid rising social tensions and as new restrictions just short of a full lockdown took effect Saturday. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Polish police in riot gear detain protesters, angry over new restrictions aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. The protesters included entrepreneurs, far-right politicians, football fans and vaccine opponents. The clashes come amid rising social tensions and as new restrictions just short of a full lockdown took effect Saturday. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Police detain a man with a dog, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. The man was among protesters angry at new restrictions aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The clashes come amid rising social tensions and as new restrictions just short of a full lockdown took effect Saturday.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Polish police face protesters angry over new restrictions aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. The protesters included entrepreneurs, far-right politicians, football fans and vaccine opponents. The protesters, many wearing no protective masks, violated a new restriction on gatherings of more people. The clashes come amid rising social tensions and as new restrictions just short of a full lockdown took effect Saturday.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Polish police face protesters, angry over new restrictions aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. The protesters included entrepreneurs, far-right politicians, football fans and vaccine opponents. The clashes come amid rising social tensions and as new restrictions just short of a full lockdown took effect Saturday. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Polish police aim tear gas cannisters at protesters angry over new restrictions aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. The protesters included entrepreneurs, far-right politicians, football fans and vaccine opponents. The protesters, many wearing no protective masks, violated a new restriction on gatherings of more people. The clashes come amid rising social tensions and as new restrictions just short of a full lockdown took effect Saturday. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Polish police face protesters angry over new restrictions aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. The protesters included entrepreneurs, far-right politicians, football fans and vaccine opponents. The protesters, many wearing no protective masks, violated a new restriction on gatherings of more people. The clashes come amid rising social tensions and as new restrictions just short of a full lockdown took effect Saturday.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski