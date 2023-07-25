BreakingNews
Issue 1: Secretary of State puts out call for more local poll workers
X

Poland's population constantly shrinking despite pro-family policy

Nation & World
20 minutes ago
Poland's state statistical office says that the nation has shrunk again to just under 37.7 million in June despite returning emigrants

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's population has shrunk again to just under 37.7 million in June despite returning emigrants, the state statistical office said Tuesday.

A preliminary report by the Statistics Poland office says there were around 130,000 Poles fewer in the European Union country at the end of June compared to a year ago.

It was among Poland’s highest decreases since 2010, when the population was over 38.5 million, despite a policy of bonuses for families with many children that the right-wing government launched after taking office at the end of 2015.

In the first six months of 2023, there were 34 more deaths than births per every 10,000 residents, compared to 21 ratio last year.

There were also around 14,000 live births less this year compared to the same time in 2022, despite a pro-family policy and a low unemployment rate, gauged at around 5% in June.

There continues to be a rise in the number of emigrants returning to Poland, the report said. But apparently it hasn't helped reverse the decreasing national tendency.

The preliminary report didn't provide an analysis of the data.

In Other News
1
U.S. consumer confidence jumps to a two-year high as inflation eases
2
DeSantis is in a car accident on his way to Tennessee presidential...
3
General Motors Q2 profit up 52% on strong sales, company confirms new...
4
Asia-Pacific needs disaster warning systems to counter rising climate...
5
Israeli military kills 3 Palestinian gunmen in volatile West Bank
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top