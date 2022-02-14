Poland's plan to gift Orban precious document draws scorn

Naldus Naldius crafted the elaborately decorated manuscript while serving at the court of Hungary's King Matthias Corvinus. The book, which describes the Hungarian king's library, was sold by a merchant to the city of Torun in the mid 16th century and it has remained there ever since.

Danetta Ryszkowska-Mirowska, head of the Torun public library, described the manuscript as “unique and priceless” and said that no amount of money could compensate its loss for Poland's cultural heritage.

She joined other library officials to protest the plan she called “bizarre” and contrary to Poland's national heritage protection laws.

Poland lost much of its cultural heritage - particularly from its art and book collections - throughout its history, but especially during the bombings and plunder of World War II.

Caption A unique 15th century ornamented manuscript on parchment is seen in a library in Torun, Poland, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Local authorities and officials in central Poland are protesting government plans to offer Hungary a unique 15th century ornamented manuscript that is the most precious item of a library in Torun. A lawmaker with Poland's right-wing ruling party has proposed legislation that would allow the government to take possession of the manuscript and offer it to the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. (AP Photo/Andrzej Goinski) Credit: Andrzej Goinski

Caption A librarian displays a unique 15th century ornamented manuscript on parchment in a library in Torun, Poland, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Local authorities and officials in central Poland are protesting government plans to offer Hungary a unique 15th century ornamented manuscript that is the most precious item of a library in Torun. A lawmaker with Poland's right-wing ruling party has proposed legislation that would allow the government to take possession of the manuscript and offer it to the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. (AP Photo/Andrzej Goinski) Credit: Andrzej Goinski