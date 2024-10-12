Poland's leader plans to suspend the right to asylum as country faces pressure on Belarus border

He didn't give details, but said at a convention of his Civic Coalition that “we will reduce illegal migration in Poland to a minimum."

Poland has struggled with migration pressures on its border with Belarus since 2021. Successive Polish governments have accused Belarus and Russia of luring migrants from the Middle East and Africa there to destabilize the West.

Tusk pointed to alleged misuse of the right to asylum “by (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko, by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, by smugglers, human smugglers, human traffickers. How this right to asylum is used is in exact contradiction to the idea of the right to asylum."

He said that he would demand recognition of the decision on the right to asylum from the European Union, PAP reported.

Tusk's comments came after Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski said on Thursday that Poland will tighten its visa regulations, stepping up the vetting of applicants. That decision follows an investigation into a cash-for-visas scandal under the country's previous government.

___

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration