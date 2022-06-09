Poland to end state of emergency along border with Belarus

Thousands made it across and made their way to Germany or elsewhere in Western Europe. But Polish border guards and police have also pushed migrants back across the border into Belarus, a practice that has led to some deaths. The pushbacks of migrants are considered illegal under international law, but Poland changed its own laws to allow them.

There have been reports of over 20 deaths, but refugee rights activists believe the death toll is far higher.

Poland's state of emergency, which restricts the movements of most people in the border area, had prevented journalists, human rights workers and other citizens from going there, making it more difficult to get a clear picture of the situation.

Human rights groups have condemned the pushbacks and accused Poland's government of having double standards — wholeheartedly welcoming Ukrainian war refugees while allowing dark-skinned asylum-seekers to die along the border.

The Interior Ministry said it does not need the border zone restrictions any longer “due to the progress of works on the construction of the barrier.”

Poland's steel border wall topped with barbed wire will run more than 180 kilometers (115 miles) next to Belarus. The border also includes the Bug River, and at least one migrant has already drowned trying to cross it.

___

