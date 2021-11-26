Poland says no new restrictions despite infection surge

On Friday, there were 421 more deaths reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,784 since Monday — a level last seen in the spring when the central European region was a global virus hot spot.

Meanwhile, 26,735 new infections were reported on Friday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to nearly 3.5 million infections and over 82,000 deaths in the nation of 38 million people.

Across Europe, governments are imposing new restrictions in hopes of putting the breaks on surging infections. Austria has gone the furthest with a nationwide lockdown that began on Monday and will be followed by restrictions on the unvaccinated.

By contrast, the Polish government has only urged citizens to get vaccinated and has made mask-wearing in public compulsory. Niedzielski, the health minister, has said the government would consider additional restrictions by mid December if infection numbers don't decline. He said that would be a “black scenario,” and “it all depends on the efficiency of hospitals.”

Poland faces the rising infections as a worrying new variant of the coronavirus has emerged in South Africa, while the start of immunizing kids aged 5-11 is still weeks away.

Michal Dworczyk, the government’s vaccination chief, said the government doesn't plan to make vaccinations mandatory and that more educational campaigns wouldn't help much given that “everyone knows about vaccinations" already.

Dworczyk said at this stage, a “sharp increase in the number of vaccinations can only be influenced by fear.”