Poland reverts to historic name for Russia's Kaliningrad

They said the current name was artificial, lacking any connection to the city or the region, but the centuries-old name of Krolewiec was part of Poland’s cultural heritage.

The war in neighboring Ukraine has added to the long-standing tensions between Russia and Poland, an ally of Kyiv which has been supplying Ukraine's military with weapons and pressing for more international backing for Ukraine.

Recently, Poland has been the target of incendiary statements by Russian politicians and some public figures.

Russia's ambassador to Poland, Sergey Andreev, was summoned to Poland's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday over an incident last week in the Black Sea region in which a Russian fighter jet performed dangerous maneuvers near a Polish plane which was on patrol for the European border and coastal guard, FRONTEX.

On May 9, celebrated as Victory Day in Russia, Andreev was prevented by Ukrainian and Polish activists from laying a wreath at a monument in Warsaw to the Soviet soldiers killed fighting the Nazis.