Poland PM: Foreign divers near key port posed no threat

Premier Mateusz Morawiecki made the statement late Thursday after receiving a report on the incident near an oil port in the Gulf of Gdansk which had raised security concerns given the high tensions with Russia over energy deliveries. The divers had Spanish identity documents.

“Based on what the (security) services know, I can say that the incident cannot be seen as an attempted attack on the country’s critical infrastructure,” Morawiecki said during a meeting with young people at his office.