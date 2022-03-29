Poland moves to block coal imports from Russia

Half of that imported Russian coal is used to generate heat in individual homes, while the rest is used for district heating or industry, he said.

“That’s why it’s much easier to ban coal in the final week of March than in October,” Lewandowski said. “The question now is how do you prepare for the next heating season?”

One option will be to buy coal from other sources, but that might be more expensive, given Russian coal's favorable quality-to-price ratio. The other is for Poland's government to create more incentives for households to retrofit their homes in order to generate power from other energy sources, such as heat pumps, Lewandowski said.

Polish coal miners will certainly welcome the move because they felt that importing coal from Russia and other countries undermined their own declining industry.

Many critics of the government have also argued that it was wrong to keep importing Russian coal while Poland criticized Germany and other countries for their increasing dependence on Russian energy sources.

Even before the war began, Russian coal was problematic because a certain portion of it was extracted from the Donbas region of Ukraine, where Russian-backed insurgents were fighting against the Ukrainian military. The coal was perceived as a theft of Ukrainian resources, sent to Russia for export abroad.

