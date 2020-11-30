Poland, Hungary PMs meet over EU budget veto strategy

The two leaders argue that the conditionality of disbursement of funds goes against the EU treaties.

It was the two leaders' second meeting on the subject in less than a week.

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that for her, the rule of law is “the foundation of the European project” and that finding consensus in the summit won’t be easy.

“We know that we absolutely want to have a result. We also know how difficult that is if all 27 member states can’t agree on that result,” Merkel told a virtual gathering of members of parliaments’ European affairs committees.

She said it was up to politicians to come up with results “with which all can live.” But she warned that it won’t work without compromise “from all sides.”

Holding the EU’s rotating presidency, Germany is tasked with finding a compromise that will pave the way for January’s scheduled implementation of the financial package.

Hoping to mollify the EU’s stance, Morawiecki recently vowed full transparency of the EU funds spending procedures in Poland.

