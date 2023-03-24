Poland honors citizens who helped Jews during Holocaust

After invading Poland on Sept. 1, 1939 and taking over the country, Nazi Germans punished any form of assisting Jews, even offering them a glass of water, by killing the helpers and their families.

Still, more than 7,200 Poles are listed by Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, as having taken risks to save Jews. Publications by historians in recent years have also led to bitter debates about those Poles who turned in their Jewish neighbors, or participated in the killing or victimization of Jews.

Disagreements over aspects of Polish behavior during the Holocaust have created tensions between Poland and Israel over the years.

The Germans and their collaborators killed some 3 million out of the estimated 3.3 million Jews who lived in Poland before World War II as well as almost 3 million non-Jews. The Nazis built major death camps, including Auschwitz, in occupied Poland.