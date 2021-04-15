Poland court rules ombudsman must leave office at term end

The ombudsman’s office is an independent institution that safeguards the civil rights of individuals, can represent them in disputes with government authorities and obtain reversals of some state decisions.

The court ruled that a law that had allowed Poland's human rights ombudsperson to remain in office after his term ends was at fault because it “introduced an unknown to the constitution and totally imprecise institution of an acting Civic Rights Ombudsman that has no time or objective limitations” and indefinitely extends his term until a successor is found.

The Constitutional Tribunal gave lawmakers three months to amend the law.

Bodnar said the ruling meant either the ruling party and the opposition find a compromise and agree on a new ombudsman or the government will appoint an interim head of the ombudsman's office, which he said would “not be best for the office.”

Meanwhile, the lawmakers were to try again Thursday at approving a new ombudsman.

Poland's ruling party has been critical of Bodnar and seeking to oust him, but it has been locked in a stalemate with the opposition over the choice of his successor.